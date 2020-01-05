Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moore Winkler Nell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM KC Hall #2461 700 Central Dr Port Neches , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

1938-2019 Nell Moore Winkler, 81, of Groves, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. Friends and extended family are all welcome to attend the Celebration of Life reception for Nell on January 18th, 2020 at 4pm, at the KC Hall #2461, 700 Central Dr, Port Neches, Tx 77651. A private Grave Site Burial for immediate family will be held just prior to the Celebration of Life in the Oak Bluff Memorial Park cemetery. Born in Memphis, Texas, on October 26, 1938, she was the daughter of William Byrd Moore and Ruby Cleo Moore. Her father, William Byrd Moore passed when she was 11 years old, and her Mother Ruby Pullin Moore could not afford to raise her so she moved on to Odd Fellow Children's home in Corsicana, Texas where she was raised until she was 18. That is where she met her future, 2nd husband, Don Winkler. They met at a reunion some 15+ years after graduating high school. She and Don were married for over 38 years, since March 21, 1981. Nell lived and worked in Houston until 1984 when she and Don moved to Groves, Texas. Nell retired from Marsh & McLennan Ins and Market Basket Grocery where she was the lead Accountant for both. She made many long-lasting friends in her life and career. "Memaw", as she was known to her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, sewing, and watching sports, especially the Astros every season. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts will be carried on in her tradition as that was her specialty which gathered the whole family together to enjoy every year. Her family and friends will miss her sense of humor and quit wit very much. Even with dementia taking her mind, she was able to smile and giggle on occasion. She will be missed greatly and loved forever. Nell has spent the last two years in Memory Care, with Luey Bodies Dementia, at the Heritage Oaks Assisted Living facility in Conroe, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Moore; and her brother, David Moore. Nell is survived by her loving husband, Don Winkler; children, Cindy Norris, Debbie Knowles and husband Red, Cathy Buchanan, and Howard Winkler and wife Angel; grandchildren, Justin Knowles, Amy Ryan, Zachary Knowles, Travis Buchanan, Taylor Miguez, Trent Buchanan, Lance Norris, Lacey Norris, Brooke Conoly, Danielle Sons, and Rikki Winkler; 13 great-grandchildren; and her nephew, David Moore, Jr.; along with numerous other loving family and friends.

1938-2019 Nell Moore Winkler, 81, of Groves, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. Friends and extended family are all welcome to attend the Celebration of Life reception for Nell on January 18th, 2020 at 4pm, at the KC Hall #2461, 700 Central Dr, Port Neches, Tx 77651. A private Grave Site Burial for immediate family will be held just prior to the Celebration of Life in the Oak Bluff Memorial Park cemetery. Born in Memphis, Texas, on October 26, 1938, she was the daughter of William Byrd Moore and Ruby Cleo Moore. Her father, William Byrd Moore passed when she was 11 years old, and her Mother Ruby Pullin Moore could not afford to raise her so she moved on to Odd Fellow Children's home in Corsicana, Texas where she was raised until she was 18. That is where she met her future, 2nd husband, Don Winkler. They met at a reunion some 15+ years after graduating high school. She and Don were married for over 38 years, since March 21, 1981. Nell lived and worked in Houston until 1984 when she and Don moved to Groves, Texas. Nell retired from Marsh & McLennan Ins and Market Basket Grocery where she was the lead Accountant for both. She made many long-lasting friends in her life and career. "Memaw", as she was known to her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, sewing, and watching sports, especially the Astros every season. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts will be carried on in her tradition as that was her specialty which gathered the whole family together to enjoy every year. Her family and friends will miss her sense of humor and quit wit very much. Even with dementia taking her mind, she was able to smile and giggle on occasion. She will be missed greatly and loved forever. Nell has spent the last two years in Memory Care, with Luey Bodies Dementia, at the Heritage Oaks Assisted Living facility in Conroe, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Moore; and her brother, David Moore. Nell is survived by her loving husband, Don Winkler; children, Cindy Norris, Debbie Knowles and husband Red, Cathy Buchanan, and Howard Winkler and wife Angel; grandchildren, Justin Knowles, Amy Ryan, Zachary Knowles, Travis Buchanan, Taylor Miguez, Trent Buchanan, Lance Norris, Lacey Norris, Brooke Conoly, Danielle Sons, and Rikki Winkler; 13 great-grandchildren; and her nephew, David Moore, Jr.; along with numerous other loving family and friends. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close