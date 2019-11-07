Morris Allen, Sr., 77 passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, TX. He was a retired operator from Houston Chemical. He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Sr. and Frankie Mae Allen; siblings, Mary Ann Henson, James "Jimmy" Allen, Jr., Ronald Charles Allen and Wendell Ray Allen. Memories are left to his wife, Eunice Allen; children,Morris "Butch" Allen, Jr. (Jennifer), Marcus "Meatloaf" Allen, Sr., Marva Janell Allen and Reha Lynette Quarles; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; a host of nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends. On Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St, in Beaumont, there will be a visitation at 9 A.M. followed by the Rosary at 10:15 A.M. with the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. He will take his earthly rest at Magnolia Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019