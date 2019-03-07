Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mozelle Hillyer. View Sign

1930 - 2019 Mozelle Hillyer, of Fannett, passed into the arms of her Savior on March 4, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1930, to Easuel and Bertie Fullen Clark in Fairmount, Texas. She grew up in a family of nine children, with four other sisters and four brothers. One of the greatest loves of her life was her family. To say that she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is an understatement. Her heart was so big; and she was so full of life! Mozelle was a friend to everyone she met, and just never met a stranger. She knew the importance of loving God, and loving others, and modelled this for her daughters. As an adult, there wasn't anything Mozelle couldn't do in business if she set her mind to it. She worked for a while as a real estate agent in the Dallas area, then started her own jewelry retail business while taking side work as a notary public. She became known as "The Jewelry Lady". She is survived by her two sisters, JoNell LaRoue of Orange, Texas and Reba Barnett of Pineland, Texas; daughters, Sylvia Carlisle and husband, Gary Sr.; Becky Person and husband, Vance; Angela Richardson and husband, Robert, all of Fannett, Texas; grandchildren, Gary Carlisle, Jr. and wife, Kristie, of Midland, Texas; Tara Prestridge and husband, Derek, of Leander, Texas; Bethany Vaccaro and husband, Matthew, of Beaumont, Texas; Hannah Barnett and husband, Zeb, of Beaumont; Stephanie Richardson and Paul Richardson of Fannett; great-grandchildren, Rory Carlisle, Cooper Carlisle, and Tanner Carlisle all of Midland; and Whitney Prestridge and Charleigh Prestridge of Leander; and many nieces and nephews. Mozelle is preceded in death by her spouse, Jack Hillyer; her parents, Easuel and Bertie Clark; and siblings, Bobbie Hankins, Lavergne Smith , Easuel Clark, Jr., Knox Clark, Doil Clark, and Bill Clark. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to The Arboretum in Winnie for helping us to take care of our Momma and Mamaw in the last months of her life. We are so grateful for the kindness and tender care each one of the staff showed to her. We would also like to recognize the staff and residents of Atria Collier Park, of Beaumont, where she lived for almost 10 years. A gathering of Mrs. Hillyer's family and friends will begin 2:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

