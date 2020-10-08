Our beloved Muriel Elaine Scherer Snider peacefully passed away at home on September 14, 2020 with her husband Gilbert by her side.



Elaine was a two-time survivor of breast cancer, and fought pancreatic cancer for over a year with the help of her family, faith, friends and doctors.







Elaine leaves behind her husband of 54 years Gilbert Lewis Snider; their son Derrick Snider, his wife Victoria Broderick, their two children Vivian and Bjarke; sister Phyllis Scherer; niece Sally Mercer, her husband William "Bill" Jr., their two children Madeline and William III; niece Susan Kinard, her husband David, and their two children Gavin and Sloane.



Originally from Beaumont, Texas, Elaine learned to play the piano in elementary school, sang in the church choir and enjoyed all genres of literature, especially British literature. Elaine and Gilbert had their first date almost 66 years ago while attending South Park High School, and later married on May 6, 1966. A devoted mother to Derrick, she loved his art and her favorite role came later as Grandma.



Elaine was a life-long learner and had a passion for teaching. She earned a Bachelor's degree in English from Lamar University and a Master's in English from Stephen F. Austin. She was a high school English teacher for over 30 years and was awarded Teacher of the Year three times. Anyone who was lucky enough to have Mrs. Snider knew she was a tough but fair educator that sincerely loved her students. She led Bible studies, book reviews, and countless Sunday school classes over the years. She also served as Vice President of the Beaumont League of Woman Voters. Elaine was always up for a debate, and often helped others explore their points of view.



Elaine loved to travel, gaining new experiences and friends throughout her life, from skiing in Colorado to singing in the church choir throughout Europe and the Holy Land. She also loved the Texas coast and the Scherer family history around Anahuac.



Elaine loved life, her family and friends dearly, and she would not want anyone to stop finding the joy in their own lives. We will think of her always but especially in the little moments; a cup of Starbucks coffee, a perfect manicure clicking the piano keys, or collecting a lightning whelk shell. Until we see you again Elaine, thank you for your love.



There will be a celebration of her life at First Methodist Conroe Church in Spring of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elaine's name to further cancer research at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas.



bit.ly/elainesnider



Or check to



The University of Texas at Austin, with memo: Dell Med - Memorial Elaine Snider







Mail to:



UT - Dell Medical School



Gift Processing



P.O. Box 7458



Austin, TX 78713



