1937-2019 Myles Barrow Galceran, 82, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston. He was born on May 21, 1937, to Minnie Florence Barrow Galceran and Earl Marius Galceran, in Beaumont, and was a United States Navy veteran. Myles retired as a Game Warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife. Survivors include his brother, Earl Lee Galceran and his wife, Linda Carol, of Houston; nephews, Robert Allen Galceran and his wife, Lori, of Katy and Christopher Earl Galceran and his wife, Glenda, of Breckenridge, Colorado; niece, Sherri Ann Burcham and her husband, Michael, of Cypress; great-nieces, Morgan Burcham of Cypress; great-nephew, Michael Burcham II of Cypress; and cousins, Revace Lee Swearingen and his wife, Victoria, Margaret Ann Swearingen, and John Winston Swearingen and his wife, Austin. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Galceran; sister, Ann Patterson; niece, Karen Patterson; and brother-in-law, Jack Patterson. A gathering of Mr. Galceran's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019