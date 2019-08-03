Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mylus James "(M.J.)" Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mylus James (M.J.) Walker, longtime resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. He and his wife Muriel lived in the Pinewood for 46 years. Following Hurricane Harvey, they moved to Houston to be closer to family.



M.J. was born in Goin, Tennessee on February 2, 1931. He was one of 10 children born to Frank and Leona Walker. He served in the U. S. Air Force and graduated from the University of Tennessee Business School. In 1955, he married Muriel Holladay.



He worked for the Firestone Tire Co. from 1958-1969. In 1970, he opened M.J. Walker Tire Company in Beaumont and retired in 1988. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid vegetable gardener; known especially for his tomatoes. MJ's greatest joy however, was his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Yvonne Williams. He is survived by his wife Muriel Walker and his children Jimmy Walker, Denise Malone, and Alecia Mallett; ten grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.



A memorial service will be held at on Sunday, August 4th, at 3PM in the theater at Oak Park Retirement Resort, 1921 South Mason Rd, Katy, Texas. His final resting place will be in a family cemetery near the same fields he plowed and worked as young boy in Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts in his honor be made to:



The Methodist Children's Home

1111 Herring Ave.

Waco, TX 76708



Hardin County Strong (Hurricane Harvey Survivor Fund)

300 W. Monroe

Kountze, TX 77625

