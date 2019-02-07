1937 - 2019 Myra B. Courts, 81, of Beaumont, passed away on February 4, 2019, in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00am, with a visitation starting at 9:00am, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Reverend Nathan Cothen of Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland, Texas. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on October 11, 1937, she was the daughter of James J. and Loyce (Gayman) Bennett. Myra was an excellent cook and baker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Loyce Bennett; husband, Raymond Courts; sisters, Marianne Bennett and Marty McMahon. Myra is survived by her sons, Dwight Courts and wife, Deanna of Beaumont and Brent Courts of Bastrop; grandson, Dustin Courts and wife, Madison; and nieces and nephews from Arkansas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019