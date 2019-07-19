Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Cherry. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:30 AM Magnolia Cemetery 2290 Pine St Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Joy Cherry, 85, of Missouri City, TX. passed away on July 12, 2019 and joined her husband , Jack for their first pot of coffee in 13 years.

She was born in Chelan, Washington on March 26, 1934.

Myrna grew up with her loving parents in Chelan, Washington and moved with them as they took care of their young family and built the infrastructure of our country, from the Grand Coulee Dam to the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station during the Great Depression.

After settling with her family in Corpus Christi, Texas and attending Del Mar College, she started her first career and met the love of her life, Jack, and began raising her own family.

When Hurricane Celia destroyed her house and their livelihood in 1970, the young family embarked on an adventure to start over again in Beaumont, Texas. It was here that Myrna finished raising her family and began her third career, creating works of art, on canvasses small and large, through watercolor and backdrops for the local theater. She enjoyed a Golden Anniversary with Jack and then began the long path of forgetfulness.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Horton Cherry; son, Michael John Cherry, daughter, Susan Lynne Cherry; parents, John Cecil Maguire and Grace Marie (Bonwell) Maguire; brother, Eugene M. Maguire; sisters Geraldine L. Maguire and Clarice E. Bell.

She leaves behind her daughter, Grace Elaine Ferry and

husband, Jay; grandchildren, Leah Elaine Ferry, Anne Elizabeth Vaughn and Jack Horton Cherry II; great granddaughter, Kimberli-Grace Vaughn who has the same blue eyes as Myrna; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, "Our Family Serving Your Family", 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.

A graveside will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, 2290 Pine St., Beaumont, Tx. 77704 at 11:30am on Sat., July 20, 2019 with a memorial service to be held at a date TBD.

