Myrna Loy Johnson Brocato, 82, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Austin. She was born April 23, 1938, in Turkey Creek, Louisiana, and was the youngest child of Alice Guillory Johnson and Cecil Clyde Johnson, Sr.
Myrna was a loving wife, devoted mother, and beloved "Gran" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her younger years, she excelled on the Pine Prairie High School's softball and basketball teams. She also became Miss Mamou of Mamou, Louisiana after winning the beauty contest with her aunt's support and her mother's sewing talents.
Myrna was a graduate of Hotel Dieu School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse when she married Anthony G. Brocato at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Less than a year after giving birth to a baby girl, she had triplet boys, and a few years later, another baby girl.
She was active in The Junior League of Beaumont, Young Audiences, and the Beaumont Bar Auxiliary. For many years, she was the office manager for The Law Offices of Anthony G. Brocato.
Myrna will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul; an infinitely patient person, but one who could, if duty called, communicate with the raise of an eyebrow and tilt of her head more than most could say with a thousand words. With her beautiful smile, she greeted family and friends with a warm pot of her famous Cajun seafood gumbo on the stove.
Survivors include her brother, Cecil Clyde Johnson, Jr. and wife, Juanita; sister-in-law, Jo Therese Phalen; children, Jeanne Parker and husband, John; Tony Brocato and wife, Cathy; Walter Brocato and wife, Mary; Jim Brocato and wife, Allison; and Liz Jackson and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Elizabeth Douthit and husband, Aaron; Mary Frances Story and husband, Michael; Jack Parker and wife, Kayla; Ben Parker; Anna Brocato; Catherine Brocato; Anthony Brocato; Emma Brocato; Sam Brocato; Roseanne Brocato; Michael Jackson, Jr.; Meredith Jackson; and Caroline Jackson; and great-granddaughters, Cece and Zoe Douthit and Matilda and Mollie Story.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost sixty years, Anthony G. Brocato; her parents; sister, Joyce Wiley; brother, Kenneth Johnson and wife, Laura; sisters-in-law, Concetta McGettigan and husband, Patrick; Mary Claire Petkovsek and husband, Lucas; and Barbara Johnson; and brother-in-law, Tom Phalen.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Pelican Bay Assisted Living Community, Beaumont and at Brookdale Nursing Center, Austin, Texas for their kind and compassionate care of Myrna these past few years.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will gather for private services, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 3429, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
