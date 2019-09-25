Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Leticia Haynie. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Anthony's Cathedral Basilica Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Leticia Haynie, 49, of Groves, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at M. D. Anderson Hospital in Houston surrounded by her beloved family.

Myrna was born on October 16, 1969, in Port Arthur to parents, Maria Socorro Mireles de Villarreal and Isidro Villarreal Sr. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1988 and she was a member of the Red Hussars Drum and Bugle Corps. Myrna received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Legal Management and Criminal Justice from Lamar University. She was a Legal Assistant at Strong Pipkin Bissell & Ledyard L.L.P. Law Firm in Beaumont, Texas, for many years and was a member of Southeast Texas Law Association. Myrna was an active member in her community, volunteering her time to St. Anthony's Cathedral Basilica and School, Nederland Cub Scout Troop #232, Spindletop Spin honoring the memory of The Honorable Tom Mulvaney from 2006 until 2017, and other events including blood drives and walk-a-thons. She supported Habitat for Humanity and was on its ReStore Committee. She was a member of Southeast Texas Association of Paralegals (SETAP) and was voted legal assistant of the year. She was Treasurer from 2017-2018 and NALA Representative from 2018 to present. Myrna was a loving person who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Isidro Villarreal, brother, Alberto Villarreal, and niece, Angelica Villarreal.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Michael Paul Haynie Sr. of Groves, her mother, Maria Socorro Villarreal of Groves, her sons, Michael P. Haynie Jr. and his wife, Yesenia of San Antonio, Miles S. Haynie of Port Arthur, Matthew R. Haynie of Groves, her daughter, Miranda Haynie of San Antonio, her grandchildren, Abbygale, Alyce, Luca Andres, and Joaquin Felix. She is also survived by her sister, Aurora Nortman and her husband, Michael of Groves, her brothers, Isidro Villarreal Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Groves, Rafael Villarreal and his wife, Kelly of Lewisville, Hector Villarreal and his wife, Danuta of Houston, and numerous aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 pm. A 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont. The burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Edward Jones FBO Matthew Haynie. 4140 Gladys Ave., Ste. 104, 77706 in memory of Myrna Haynie, for Matthew's college education.

