Service Information Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912

Myrtle Dauphine Bonner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on March 29, 2020 in her home at the age of 95. She was born on September 9, 1924.

She married Louis Bonner in 1943. Louis and Dauphine were lifelong residents of Nome. She enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending a monthly luncheon and traveling in the motorhome with friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Hubert and Mable Abney; her siblings Conway Abney, Huberta Maynor, Shirley Hart Abney; and her beloved husband Louis.

Dauphine is survived by her children and spouses; Louise and Jamey Glenn of College Station, Craig and Judy Bonner of Nome, and Barbara and Bryan Nunez of Nome; her grandchildren Stacey Schrank and husband David of College Station, Scooter Ellerbee and wife Ceslie of Nome, Lisa Ramirez and husband Noel of Nome, Chelsie Carnley and husband Ray of Gladewater, Jodie Cohen and husband Kevin of Nome and Nick Nunez, and Lyndsay Noble of Lake Charles; her great grandchildren Cannon and Keaton Schrank, Abbie, Lexie and Gunner Ramirez, Caden and Caitlyn Bullock and Audie Nunez.

Private Services for the family will be under the direction of Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020

