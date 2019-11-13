Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Guedry Schofield. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Funeral service 2:00 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Guedry Schofield, 88, of Big Spring, Texas, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Big Spring. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, TX. Interment will follow at Sour Lake, TX.

She was born September 18, 1931 in China, TX and married Coy Schofield, April 19th, 1952 in Sour Lake, TX.

Myrtle showed a kind, and gentle spirit like no other. She had a great love for family, and friends, and any activities that brought everyone together. Children could always put a smile on her face; they seemed to be drawn to her, and gave her much joy. She was an avid horse lover, and enjoyed the companionship of many pets and animals. Myrtle loved the many years of family reunions, hunting with the family in Central Texas, enjoyed her many golf outings, and travel throughout the US with her husband Coy. Myrtle grew up in Sour Lake, Texas area, and lived there for 39 years before moving to Pearland, Texas. Job transfers took the family from Houston area to Kilgore, and finally Big Spring, Texas, where she has lived for the past 44 years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Myrtle secured her eternal home in heaven, accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior of her life many years ago.

Survivors include; two sons, Michael Schofield and wife, Kim, and David Schofield and wife, Annette; two step-children, Coy Schofield Jr, and Diane Watson; one brother, Harry Guedry; one sister, Lydia Currie; 12 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; and 1 great- great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by; her husband Coy Schofield; son, Gary Schofield; sister, Audrey Wheeler; and her brother, Buster Guedry.

The family suggests memorials to their favorite charity.

