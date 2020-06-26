Nancy Anderson Frank, wife of Bobby Frank, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at her home in Richmond, TX.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3 - 5 PM at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77077. Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the same location.
The obituary may be viewed at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.