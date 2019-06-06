1931 - 2019 Nancy Ann Brown of Beaumont, was born March 13, 1931, to Herbert and Fay Corley. Nancy passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 4, 2019, at the age of 88. She battled cancer with dignity and grace for 2 years. She will be greatly missed for her ability to love unconditionally, her unique sense of humor, sharp wit, and angelic qualities. She loved being with her family and friends, her crossword puzzles, and home cooked meals. Nancy is survived by her four children; Glenda Langley, Bubba Harvey and wife Lea Anne, Cindy Thrasher, and Mark Harvey and wife Deidra; Grandchildren Elizabeth Fisher, Luke Langley, Caitlin Harvey, Tessa Harvey, Kymber Harvey, Rayce Harvey, 5 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Nancy is also survived by her sister Peggy Moser and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Fay Corley. She will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from June 6 to Sept. 6, 2019