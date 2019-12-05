Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Burns. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Burns, 84, of Beaumont, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A native of Spencer, West Virginia, she was born on October 8, 1935, to Betty Rader and R. Blake Eismon.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Clellan M. Burns. She took pride raising their two boys Scott and Jeff. While living and working in Austin, Texas she received the recognition, published in the local paper, as one of the most prominent female secretaries. The family relocated to Beaumont, Texas where she worked at Texas A&M Research Center and later continued on to T.E. Moor Insurance Company.

After losing the love of her life way too early, the bond with her sister Becky became unparalleled.

While always looking her best, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, playing bridge with friends and being the life of the party. Her strong will and independence earned her the title, Nancy The Great.

Survivors include her sons, Bryan "Scott" Burns and his wife, Jane, and Jeff Burns and his wife, Staci; grandchildren, Amy Burns and her fiance, Michael Tuck; Kelly Cowart and her husband, Jacob; Bailey Burns; and Hunter Burns; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Cowart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R. Blake Eismon and Betty Rader Eismon; husband, Clellan Burns; and sister, Becky Eismon.

She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service for Mrs. Burns will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Nancy Burns, 84, of Beaumont, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A native of Spencer, West Virginia, she was born on October 8, 1935, to Betty Rader and R. Blake Eismon.Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Clellan M. Burns. She took pride raising their two boys Scott and Jeff. While living and working in Austin, Texas she received the recognition, published in the local paper, as one of the most prominent female secretaries. The family relocated to Beaumont, Texas where she worked at Texas A&M Research Center and later continued on to T.E. Moor Insurance Company.After losing the love of her life way too early, the bond with her sister Becky became unparalleled.While always looking her best, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, playing bridge with friends and being the life of the party. Her strong will and independence earned her the title, Nancy The Great.Survivors include her sons, Bryan "Scott" Burns and his wife, Jane, and Jeff Burns and his wife, Staci; grandchildren, Amy Burns and her fiance, Michael Tuck; Kelly Cowart and her husband, Jacob; Bailey Burns; and Hunter Burns; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Cowart.She was preceded in death by her parents, R. Blake Eismon and Betty Rader Eismon; husband, Clellan Burns; and sister, Becky Eismon.She will be greatly missed.A graveside service for Mrs. Burns will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Club of Beaumont, 2355 Interstate 10 South, Suite 213, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

