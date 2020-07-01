Mrs. Nancy Kattleman, 81, of St Francis Village, died peacefully at her home on June 26, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Born January 11, 1939, in Quincy, Il, Nancy was the daughter of Alice and Virgil Taylor. She attended Quincy High School and married Ronald Kattelman on April 20, 1958 whom she is survived by.



Raising her children in Quincy and then later In Beaumont, TX, Nancy loved to bake and cook for everyone, sewing as well as traveling and being with her family and friends. She was a dental assistant for many years then later had an in-home day care until she retired to be able to travel and care for her family. She was involved with several women's groups with Redeemer Lutheran church and made brail books. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grand mother and great grandmother. She is survived by her four children, Marc Kattelman and his wife Lisa of Lumberton, TX and Susan Powell and her husband Kenny of Aledo, TX, Todd Kattelman and his wife Karen of Ft Worth , TX and Beth Suttle and John of Lake Charles, LA. 12 grandchildren: Christopher Kattelman, Jaimee Kattelman and Kaitee Evans (Jonathan), Lauren Randall (Raymond), Kenny Powell (Mannin), Brian Powell (Alex), Megan Vega (Sid), Shelby Suttle, Jonathan Suttle and Lauren Suttle. 4 Great Grandchildren (and one on the way) Emma O'Bryan, Kamren Randall, Kaitlyn Randall and Sid Anthony Vega. And numerous nieces and nephews



Nancy is preceded in death and has been reunited with her parents, her sisters Dorothy Still, Betty Thomas, Patricia Garnett; and 2 beautiful grandbabies Bryan Kattelman and Kelly Kattelman.



Services will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Ft Worth. Family visitation at 9am on Thursday July 2nd with an open visitation starting at 10am, Immediately following will be the funeral service conducted by her son Todd Kattelman. Burial will be in the Lonesome Dove Cemetery.



