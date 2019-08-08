Nancy Marie Orgeron

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Marie Orgeron.
Service Information
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX
77642
(409)-962-4408
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1923 - 2019 Nancy Marie Orgeron, 95, of Port Neches passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Nancy was born December 2, 1923 in Evanston, Illinois. Nancy graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. After completing training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Nancy became a Registered Dietitian. Nancy married Eugene Orgeron on January 10, 1953 and both moved to Houston where her husband completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency. Upon completion, they moved to Port Arthur. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Eugene Orgeron, son, John, parents, and all eight of her siblings. Nancy is survived by daughter, Mary Ann and her husband Robert Stark, their two children and two grandchildren, all of Lake Jackson; daughter, Theresa and her husband Tommy Ryan, their two children and three grandchildren, all of Port Neches; sister-in-law Ethel Orgeron, numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and relatives will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the funeral to begin at 11:00 a.m., at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave online condolences to the family please visit our website: grammier-oberle.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Port Arthur, TX   (409) 962-4408
funeral home direction icon