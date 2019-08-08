1923 - 2019 Nancy Marie Orgeron, 95, of Port Neches passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Nancy was born December 2, 1923 in Evanston, Illinois. Nancy graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. After completing training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Nancy became a Registered Dietitian. Nancy married Eugene Orgeron on January 10, 1953 and both moved to Houston where her husband completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency. Upon completion, they moved to Port Arthur. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Eugene Orgeron, son, John, parents, and all eight of her siblings. Nancy is survived by daughter, Mary Ann and her husband Robert Stark, their two children and two grandchildren, all of Lake Jackson; daughter, Theresa and her husband Tommy Ryan, their two children and three grandchildren, all of Port Neches; sister-in-law Ethel Orgeron, numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and relatives will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the funeral to begin at 11:00 a.m., at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave online condolences to the family please visit our website: grammier-oberle.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019