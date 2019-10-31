Naomi Marie Nash Wallace, 91, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2003 at Oakridge Assisted Living Home. She was employed at the old Jefferson County Hospital and Court House for over forty-one (41) years retiring with outstanding service on February 14, 1997. She leaves to cherish her memory, two loving adopted sons, Robert Murrell Dean (LaVerne) and Wayne Lee Dean that she raised with all the motherly love and affection possible; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and a host of wonderful nieces, and nephews . Naomi "ReRe" also leaves to mourn her passing numerous life-long friends, associates and devoted and beloved members of the West Tabernacle Church & Community Senior Citizens Organization. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Paradise Baptist Church at 4390 Fannett Rd. in Beaumont with burial at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019