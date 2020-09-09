1/1
Naomi Porchia
1938 - 2020
Naomi Kinney Porchia of Spring, Texas went home back to the Creator on 08/16/20 at age 81. Naomi was born to John Willard Kinney Sr. & Lela Mae Lytch on 9/7/38 in Latta, SC. As a child, she worked as a sharecropper in tobacco & cotton fields. Naomi loved to fish & quilt beautiful blankets. Throughout her entire life, she's known as a peacemaker, and held an unwavering faith in God. Naomi's had 7 children 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Public viewing Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 starting at 12Noon. Private service for family and words of encouragement permitted from friends starting at 1pm. Instead of flowers a donation to her legacy @ Porchia Ridley and Kinney Foundation, a 501c3 org. Donations via Zelle: prkfoundation@gmail.com. Alternate donation options email the founder. proctorsmortuary.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family..I didn’t know Ms Portia personally but just her kind spirit towards others made me feel love for her❤
Carol Guillory
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
To Beverly and the family I extend my sincere condolences
Much love to you, my friend. The strong and hold on to the memories. Love, Jocelyn West.
Jocelyn West
Friend
August 24, 2020
I will miss you rip. Mama
Mama was my heart she showed me a lot of love when I walked in her room she would light up like a Christmas tree and she loved to pray for her family even befor she prayed for herself even when she got something to eat she would offer me half of whatever she was was eating or drinking
My heart is hurting because losing her have devastated me tears tears and more tears
shonza branch
Family
August 24, 2020
Know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Triffiany Wilson
Friend
August 24, 2020
Rest up<br />My love
You were my best friend, You knew all my secrets. You were the one I went to for advice, questions on how to tend to my children, the one who never judged me but You loved me in a way I never experienced. You believed in my dreams when no one else did. You told me to keep pushing and to make it. And for you I will continue too. You were tired baby. You put on a good fight. You were Such a strong woman. A hard working woman. I love you dearly. Rest In Peace my love.
Nichole Thomas
Grandchild
August 24, 2020
Praying for your family and God bless
Roslyn and Carl Barnett
Friend
August 21, 2020
Rosetta Strand
Friend
August 19, 2020
Naomi was my dear sister witch I'm going to really miss.
Arthur Kinney
Sister
August 19, 2020
Praying for your family during this difficult unfortunate time
Shinette Hollis
Acquaintance
