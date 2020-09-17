Pastor Napolean Williams 64 of Beaumont, TX; departed this life on Sept. 07, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Life Church 4600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Goodwill Cemetery Pineland, TX. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Dr. Vanessa Williams and children (Alexis and Emmanuel), Marlaina Williams, Kathyrn Deniese, Stephanie Trainque, Napoleon Christopher Williams, Brian L. Williams, Napoleon Williams Jr., He lives behind his brothers and sisters, Jean Tunstall of St. Louis Missouri, McKinley and Cynthia Williams of Los Angeles California, David C. Williams and Shaunte Williams, Charlean Williams, Lovie & Leon Johnson of St. Louis Missouri, Percy Gilliam Jr. of St. Louis Missouri, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. proctorsmortuary.com