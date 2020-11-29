Nathan Waye Maynor, 58 of Houston, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Houston. Nathan was born in Kountze, Texas on February 24, 1962 to Reedus and Huberta Maynor.Nathan was the owner of The Sugar Shoppe, a bakery in Bellaire, TX.Nathan was preceded in death by his mother Huberta Abney Maynor.Survivors include his loving husband, Virgil Burke of Houston; father, Reedus Maynor; sister, Melinda Mooney and her husband John of Baton Rouge; brother, Kerwin Maynor and his wife Dianne of Florida; nephews, Brad Mooney and his wife Sarah, Gary Mooney; nieces, Nicki Weaver and her husband Chris, Krystal Maynor, Kalina Maynor; great nephews and nieces, Brady Mooney, Eli Mooney, Jacob Mooney, Isaac Mooney, Blaire Mooney, Matthew Eggen, Noah Eggen, Michaiah Eggen, Eli Weaver, Ty Maynor.A Celebration of Life Service for Nathan will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont.