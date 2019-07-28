Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Sumler. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Rosary 6:00 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1600 North Main Street i , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Interment 3:30 PM Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale Avenue Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2019 Neal Sumler, 60, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1958, in Houston, to Mary Catherine Perkins Sumler and Alton Edward Sumler. Neal enjoyed gardening, watching weather reports, Hallmark and Disney channels. He was employed at Burger King until his health difficulties made him not able to continue any longer. Survivors include his brothers, Father Paul Sumler, of Vidor and Mark Sumler and his wife, Lu, of Houston; sisters, Marian Sumler Nunley and her husband, Ron, of Plantersville and Susan Marie Sumler of Houston; aunt, Martha Sumler of Silsbee; nephew, Erik Nunley of Plantersville; niece, Christine Nunley and her husband, Jason Marshall, of Montgomery; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Father Kevin Sumler. Memorial Contributions for Mr. Sumler may be made to Spindletop Center, 655 South 8th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701. A Rosary for Mr. Sumler will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 North Main Street, Vidor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall. His interment will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Avenue, Houston. Complete and updated information may be found at:

