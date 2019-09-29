1923-2019 Nelda Katheryn Smith, 95, passed into eternal rest on September 27, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1923, in Tyler, Texas, to Lottie Dark Terry and William S. Terry. Nelda was a longtime resident of Beaumont, Texas where she enjoyed caring for patients for St Elizabeth's Hospital from 1962-1987. After retiring she enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, and relaxing on the lake with her husband William Charles "Jim" Smith, who preceded her in death but was waiting for her at heavens gates. Nelda recently moved to East Bernard, Texas to fulfill her role as Mamaw to her immediate family. Nelda is survived by her only son, Glenn Lloyd Crane and her loving daughter-in-law, Karen Crane; her granddaughter, Amber Walters and her husband, Jay; grandson, Danny Crane and his wife, Wendy; and her wonderful grandkids, Brenley Walters, Blake Walters, Kyler Crane, and Morgan Crane. Nelda enjoyed being so close to her family and they were by her side when she went to be with her Lord and Savior. Her graveside service will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Votaw Cemetery, Votaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nelda Kay Smith's honor to First Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 750, East Bernard, Texas 77435. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019