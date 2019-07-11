1926 - 2019 Nella Marie Minner, 92 of Beaumont passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Nella was born on July 24, 1926 to Tolan McAuley and Attie Fontenot McAuley in Eunice, LA Married to the love of her life Thomas Minner Sr. of 55 years, Nella had two children five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Nella is survived by her daughter Barbara Roy of Beaumont, grandchildren Darrell Rennick of Kountze, Mark Rennick of Beaumont, TX, Laura Rennick of Beaumont, Kevin Minner of Walker La, Jake Minner of Walker. Nella is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Minner Sr. her son Lee Minner and granddaughter Deborah Rennick. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Ann Catholic Church. A Graveside celebration of Nella's life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 11, 2019