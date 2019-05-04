Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelta Ann Devine. View Sign Service Information Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-0218 Service 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019 Nelta Ann Devine, 84, Port Arthur-Groves, Texas passed away May 2, 2019. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 11, 1934 to the late Wesley Bryan and Lorene Newsome Bryan. She lived in Port Arthur-Groves all her life. Nelta was a seamstress and owned her own business for 40+ years. She loved playing cards and was a Life Master Bridge player. She was a loving wife and mother. Those left to cherish Nelta's memory are her daughter, Sherry Prichard and her husband, Marlon of Fort Worth; her son, John Ferguson and his wife, Haiyan of Lumberton; her granddaughter, Grace Prichard; her grandsons, John Ferguson, Jr. and wife, Veronica of Cedar Park and Jason Ferguson and his wife, Misty of Port Neches; 4 great grandchildren; and niece, Leta Haring and her husband, Pete of Mobile, AL. Nelta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Zee Floyd Devine; and her sister, Billie Walton and her husband, Autry. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

1934 - 2019 Nelta Ann Devine, 84, Port Arthur-Groves, Texas passed away May 2, 2019. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 11, 1934 to the late Wesley Bryan and Lorene Newsome Bryan. She lived in Port Arthur-Groves all her life. Nelta was a seamstress and owned her own business for 40+ years. She loved playing cards and was a Life Master Bridge player. She was a loving wife and mother. Those left to cherish Nelta's memory are her daughter, Sherry Prichard and her husband, Marlon of Fort Worth; her son, John Ferguson and his wife, Haiyan of Lumberton; her granddaughter, Grace Prichard; her grandsons, John Ferguson, Jr. and wife, Veronica of Cedar Park and Jason Ferguson and his wife, Misty of Port Neches; 4 great grandchildren; and niece, Leta Haring and her husband, Pete of Mobile, AL. Nelta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Zee Floyd Devine; and her sister, Billie Walton and her husband, Autry. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close