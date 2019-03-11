1935 - 2019 Neta Wyn Harris, 83, of Kountze, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2019, at Kountze Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Barge Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Cary Modisett. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home Chapel in Beaumont, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019