1935 - 2019 Nicholas Owens, Jr. 84 of Beaumont, TX; passed May 21, 2019. Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith Church Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 12Noon until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Nichols was preceded in death by Wife: Irma Owens and daughter Vernetta Owens. Cherishing his memories are Children: Mary Pete, Barbara Owens, Sherman, Patricia White, Brenda Owens, Margaret Clark, Myrtle Thibodeaux, Irma Owens, Arthur Owens, Chester Owens, Sammie Owens, Jeffery Owens, David Owens, Nicholas Owens, III, Carlton J. Owens; Brother: Bobby Owens and host of other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2019