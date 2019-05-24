Nicholas Owens Jr. (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Nicholas Owens Jr. To the family we are sorry for your loss..."
    - richard evans
  • "A Fallen Limb A limb has fallen from the family tree. I..."
    - Sandra Owens Mouton Martin
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Vernon J Azore
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cathedral of Faith Church
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Cathedral of Faith Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

1935 - 2019 Nicholas Owens, Jr. 84 of Beaumont, TX; passed May 21, 2019. Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith Church Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 12Noon until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Nichols was preceded in death by Wife: Irma Owens and daughter Vernetta Owens. Cherishing his memories are Children: Mary Pete, Barbara Owens, Sherman, Patricia White, Brenda Owens, Margaret Clark, Myrtle Thibodeaux, Irma Owens, Arthur Owens, Chester Owens, Sammie Owens, Jeffery Owens, David Owens, Nicholas Owens, III, Carlton J. Owens; Brother: Bobby Owens and host of other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.