Nora Edith McBryde, 95, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on October 13, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at North End Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend David Goolsby. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Beaumont.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at North End Baptist Church in Beaumont.
Born in Kemp, Texas on August 9, 1925, she was the daughter of Silas Anson Powell and Rosa Ella Whitton-Powell. Nannie started working at the age of 17 at the old Kress's Department Store and was soon hired by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She continued to work for the telephone company in various positions until her retirement in 1986 and still enjoyed keeping up with her friends and coworkers thru The Telephone Pioneers. At a young age she discovered she was musically talented and learned to play the guitar and began writing songs. She loved to entertain her siblings and family with her gifts. If you knew her, you knew her favorite color was pink and she always loved to look nice. She was a true lady, beautiful inside and out. Nannie never met a stranger and loved others fiercely. She was a warm nurturing person and was passionate about her faith and family. She loved having friends and family gather at her home. Everyone was always welcome and no one ever left hungry. There was "Always A Party at Nannie's House". Nannie loved to sew, tend her garden and was an amazing cook. Many people fought over her fresh carrot cake and she always served special homemade recipes in abundance. Nannie was a long-time member of the North End Baptist Church and was very active throughout the years. She lovingly devoted her time and donations to many events at the church and supported other organizations such as the World War II Memorial Fund. She touched many lives with her kind spirit. Her family, extended family, friends and church family will truly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Rosa Powell; husband, R.C. McBryde; brother, Lloyd Powell.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tanksley (Mitchell) of Terrell, Texas, Eileen Leger (Mark) of Sour lake, Texas, and Elaine Leger (Jim) of Wake Village, Texas; grandchildren, Trista Prasifka (Jimmy), Tracy Pace (James), Trent Walker, Carly Crisp (Cody), Daniel Leger (Holle), Doree Holton (Eric), Jessica Pelevan (Deniz), and Natalie Leger; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Lacy), Colten, Alayna, Luke, Carter, Brynna, Colt, Claire, Weston, and Bryce; siblings, Ola Belle Cook, Sherman Powell, Norma Jean Glawson; sister-in-law, Ruth Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North End Baptist Church located at 5115 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77706 or to the Friends of The WWII Memorial at https://www.wwiimemorialfriends.org/donate/
Social distancing and masks will be required.