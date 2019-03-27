Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1950 - 2019 Norma Jaye Forey, 68, of Port Neches, Texas passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Norma was born in Bay City, Texas on November 28, 1950 to the late, Clark Leslie Bergstrom and Jennie Bob Hays Moffett. Norma was a dedicated parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland, Texas and an educator with the Nederland Independent School District with 32 years of service. Those left to cherish Norma's memory are her loving husband of 49 years, Leonard Forey of Port Neches; daughters, Leslie Michelle Harrison and her husband, Jimmy of Nederland and Laura Leigh Forey of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Jake Michael Harrison and Luke Clayton Harrison; sisters, Frances Sido and her husband, Tom of Fredricksburg, Texas and Barbara Sido and her husband, David also of Fredricksburg, she is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Clark Leslie Bergstrom and Jennie Bob Hays Moffett. A gathering of Norma's friends and family will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Christian Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Joseph P. Daleo, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Norma's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center C/O The Handbook of Targeted Cancer Therapy and Immunotherapy Project and Daniel D. Karp, MD. 1400 Holcomb Blvd., Mailstop 0455 Houston, Texas. 77030. Services are under the direction of Melancon's Funeral Home, Nederland, Texas.

1605 Avenue H

Nederland , TX 77627

