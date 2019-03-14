Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Banes McBee. View Sign

1933 - 2019 Norma Jean Banes McBee, 85, of Deer Park, Texas, died March 11, 2019. Born May 18, 1933 in Robeline, Louisiana to Luther Delbert Banes and Minnie Ardell Carroll Banes. From a very early age, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. She established many lifelong friends as a student and teacher in the Port Neches-Groves I.S.D. She had great respect for the school district and felt it was an honor to be a teacher for P.N.G. for 34 years. Norma also taught for 1 year in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania I.S.D. and for another year in Port Arthur, Texas I.S.D. Her professional training included attending Lamar University Port Arthur, Lamar University Beaumont and she obtained a Bachelors and Master's Degree at the University of North Texas. Norma married Dr. Charles McBee August 21, 1954. She had 2 sons, Bradley McBee (wife Tam) and Dr. Mathew McBee. There are 5 grandchildren, Alicia Cox, Mallori McBee, Ty McBee, Bailey McBee and Brody McBee, along with 2 great grandchildren, Ava Cox and Benjamin Cox. Preceding Norma in death are her mother and father, sister Eleanor Beasley and brother Raymond Banes. Living family members are sister-in-law Betty Knox and brothers-in-law Wayne Beasley and Robert McBee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and for 2 years as the co-chairman for the local Boy Scouts of America gumbo fund raiser. As a teacher, she was a sponsor for the National Honor Society. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed greatly. Norma was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Arthur, Texas. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. After moving to Deer Park, Texas in 2010, she became a member of First Baptist, Deer Park. Norma was a devout Christian and a reader of the Holy Bible. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend Mark Humble officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

5601 39Th St

Groves , TX 77619

