Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Loretta Ridgeway. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Loretta Ridgeway, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday April 22, 2020.

Norma was born April 24, 1930 in Hornbeck, Louisiana to John Robert Gibson and Donatile "Natile" Simon Gibson. She was a resident of Port Arthur for 70 years and member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Norma retired after several years of driving the bus for the Bob Hope School formerly Hughen School for special needs children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mildred Holt; and brothers, Robert Gibson and Carroll Gibson.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, William Herman Ridgeway of Port Arthur; three daughters, Lisa Roy and husband Tim of Groves, Denise Myers and husband Marc of Asheboro, NC, and Vicki Day and husband Steve of Wichita, KS; son, Randy Ridgeway and wife Elaine of Lafayette, LA; thirteen grandchildren, and thirty-two great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, with Reverend Steve Day officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Norma Loretta Ridgeway, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday April 22, 2020.Norma was born April 24, 1930 in Hornbeck, Louisiana to John Robert Gibson and Donatile "Natile" Simon Gibson. She was a resident of Port Arthur for 70 years and member of Fellowship Baptist Church.Norma retired after several years of driving the bus for the Bob Hope School formerly Hughen School for special needs children.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mildred Holt; and brothers, Robert Gibson and Carroll Gibson.Survivors include her husband of 71 years, William Herman Ridgeway of Port Arthur; three daughters, Lisa Roy and husband Tim of Groves, Denise Myers and husband Marc of Asheboro, NC, and Vicki Day and husband Steve of Wichita, KS; son, Randy Ridgeway and wife Elaine of Lafayette, LA; thirteen grandchildren, and thirty-two great-grandchildren.Private graveside services will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, with Reverend Steve Day officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close