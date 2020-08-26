Norma M. Smith, 95, passed away of natural causes on Sunday July 19, 2020 at her home in Spring, Texas. She was born November 15, 1924 in Ravenna, Ohio to the late John and Helen (Stanford) Lange. Born and raised in Ravenna, Norma was believed to be the first uniformed female police officer in the state of Ohio. She was a Lieutenant, serving as a probation officer in Portage County. She also volunteered with the sheriff's office at the Portage County Horse Shows at Sunbeau Valley. Norma was known as a strong, independent woman who was as fun loving as she was practical. She enjoyed travel and visited many parts of the world. Her outgoing personality allowed her to make friends from all walks of life during her journey on this earth. She was a people person and people loved her in return. Ready to lend a willing helping hand, she always thought of others before herself. Norma worked various jobs in the Spring and Woodlands area including her time at Village Builders and Darling Brother Home Builder where she was a hostess and sales assistant. She loved this job and put her gift of motherly advice, and a sincere caring for the customer. She loved most of all, the people she worked with at both Village Builders and Darling Home Builders. She was as much a part of their family's as they were of her own family. The Darling Brothers were very kind to her during the transition to Taylor Morrison Homes.
She was a loving and devoted Mother who will be deeply missed by her daughters, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Smith and her daughter Mary L. Smith, her brothers Gorden and Glenn Lange. Survivors include her daughters Carol Thiel of Carbondale, Colorado, and Susan Smith of Spring, Texas. Graveside services were held July 31, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in her hometown of Ravenna, Ohio. Pastor Dan Caruso of Sait Paul's Lutheran Church officiating. Condolences and memories of Norma may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com
For her many friend of the Houston, Texas area, a Memorial of Norma's life will be held later date for everyone's health and safety.