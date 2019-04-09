Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Alston. View Sign

1936 - 2019 Norman Wayne Alston, 82, of Laurel, Mississippi, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. Norman was born July 2, 1936, in Ragley, Louisiana, and was the son of the late Nathan Albert and Pearl Hollingsworth Alston. He attended public schools in Ragley and graduated from McNeese State University with a degree in Plant Sciences in 1958. Norman married Virginia Pandella in June of 1958, and they had two children, Mary Elizabeth Higginbotham of Laurel, Mississippi, who is married to Doug Higginbotham, and Michael Kirk Alston of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who is married to Lynnette Nance Alston. Norman entered the United States Army in 1958 as a Regular Army Officer and served for eleven years. While in the Army, he achieved the rank of Major and was awarded the U.S. Army Commendation Medal, the U.S. Army Commendation Medal with Oak Cluster, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. At McNeese, he received the Outstanding Agricultural Senior Award, was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, and was inducted into the Blue Key National Honor Society. Norman was co-owner of Alston Nursery, Inc. with his wife Virginia for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Without question, he had a remarkably "green thumb." He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Port Neches, Texas, and served as a member of the church's Vestry and Parish Treasurer. Norman is survived by his wife Virginia, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Doug, son Michael and his wife Lynnette, six grandchildren, Phillip (Jennifer) Higginbotham, Gregory (Ashley Lewis) Higginbotham, Emily Higginbotham (Eddie) Wu, Anna Alston, John Alston, and Abigail Alston, three great grandchildren, Audrey Higginbotham, Stella Higginbotham and Phoebe Lewis, with one more great grandchild (Evelyn Pandella Wu) on the way, sister-in-law, Lois Alston, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, LaVerne Alston and wife, Bessie, and LaRoy Alston, and one sister, Panny Ruth Alston Royer and husband, Medford Royer. A family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2019, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Port Neches, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the . Arrangements by Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Texas.

