Norman Douglas Brown, born May 7th, 1940, peacefully passed away on October 4th, 2020 at his home in Pasadena, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones. Douglas was born in Sugar Land, Texas, spent his early childhood years in Hallettsville, Texas, then moved to Pasadena, Texas where he resided for the remainder of his life. Douglas spent his working years as a commercial printer and, during his free time, enjoyed fishing and hunting. Douglas is survived by Jeane Blankenship, brother Winston Brown, daughters Rhonda Brown Carver, Jeanne Brown Berryhill, and Tammy Brown, grandchildren Shana Lira, Derek Moore, Natalie Sealey, Jordan Riggs, Cody Carver, and Kaylee Carver, and great grandchildren Easton Carver, Sophia Lira, Hudson Lira, and Sadie Moore. A graveside service will be held at Grand View Funeral Home Cemetery in Pasadena, Texas on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 3 p.m. The funeral home address is 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas, 77505. At the family's request, please wear a mask if attending the service. Douglas was loved by his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.



