Norman E. Lowrey
1927 - 2020
Norman E. Lowrey passed away at Harbor Hospice on September 28, 2020, at the age of 93, after a brief illness. He is survived by his two daughters, Norma Lowrey and Virginia Painton and her husband, Ed, as well as granddaughter, Zoe Carbo, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Jaime Carbo, and their father, Jimmy Carbo. Many other family members will miss "Tubby" and "Uncle Tubby."

Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Blanchette Lowrey; his parents, Carroll and Edmase Lowrey; and siblings, Mazilee Cohn, Jessie Godbold, Carroll Lowrey, Jr. and Wilford Lowrey.

Norman was born and raised in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School. He served in the National Guard during World War II and the Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Lamar University where he held the position of Coordinator of Adult Education until he retired.

Norman served as a devoted member of First Christian Church in Beaumont in many capacities. Family and church were the cornerstones of Norman's life. Norman was always ready to lend a hand to families and friends when needed.

A gathering of Mr. Lowrey's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at First Christian Church on the Meditation Walk, 5290 North Caldwood Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Pallbearers will be Jacob Carbo, Joshua Carbo, Jimmy Carbo, Ed Painton, Paul Wayne Corbello, and Ronnie Lowrey.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to First Christian Church, 5290 North Caldwood Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707 or Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
