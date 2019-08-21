Norman Wesley Ener Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry to read about your dad's passing. He was..."
    - Otis & Billie Mitchell
  • "I am so sad to hear about Mr Ener. He was one of my..."
    - Teri Hebert
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Hemphill City Cemetery
276 South Texas Street
Hemphill, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1930 - 2019 Norman Wesley Ener, Jr., 88, of Beaumont, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. A native of Hemphill, he was born on September 17, 1930, the son of Benenna Smith Ener and Norman Wesley Ener, Sr., and he served in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include his son, Norman Wesley Ener III; daughter, Suellen Ener; granddaughters, Jamie Young Beck, Dr. Elizabeth Ener, and Rachael Ener; great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Maurine and Paul Behrens; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Kellam Ener; his parents; and sisters, Marjorie Savoy and Nelwyn Meredith. A gathering of Mr. Ener's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Hemphill City Cemetery, 276 South Texas Street, Hemphill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Senior Adult Ministry, North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.