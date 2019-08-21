1930 - 2019 Norman Wesley Ener, Jr., 88, of Beaumont, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. A native of Hemphill, he was born on September 17, 1930, the son of Benenna Smith Ener and Norman Wesley Ener, Sr., and he served in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include his son, Norman Wesley Ener III; daughter, Suellen Ener; granddaughters, Jamie Young Beck, Dr. Elizabeth Ener, and Rachael Ener; great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Maurine and Paul Behrens; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Kellam Ener; his parents; and sisters, Marjorie Savoy and Nelwyn Meredith. A gathering of Mr. Ener's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Hemphill City Cemetery, 276 South Texas Street, Hemphill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Senior Adult Ministry, North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019