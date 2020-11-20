1/1
NOVELLA WILLIAMS
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NOVELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs Novella Williams 94, born August 20, 1926 in New Waverly, Texas to George & Lettie Williams,Sr. Ms. Novella was a long time active resident of Conroe and will truly be missed by many. She was called home on November 9,2020 @ 12:36pm. Visitation, Saturday 4-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Sunday 2:00 pm @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, Texas. Rev Ricky Warren, eulogist. Final resting place Rosewood Cemetery Conroe, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Ave. E
Conroe, TX 77301
936-756-2311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved