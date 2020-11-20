Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs Novella Williams 94, born August 20, 1926 in New Waverly, Texas to George & Lettie Williams,Sr. Ms. Novella was a long time active resident of Conroe and will truly be missed by many. She was called home on November 9,2020 @ 12:36pm. Visitation, Saturday 4-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Sunday 2:00 pm @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, Texas. Rev Ricky Warren, eulogist. Final resting place Rosewood Cemetery Conroe, TX.



