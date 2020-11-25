1/1
Rev. O. J. Beasley Jr.
1943 - 2020
Rev. O. J. Beasley Jr., Pastor of the historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX, transitioned on November 20th, 2020. He leaves to mourn his death, his wife Mrs. Maxine Beasley, his daughter Kimla Beasley, his sister Veronica Charles, his nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. He has served as pastor of St. John for 43 years from 1977 to the present until his death. Visitation service is scheduled to occur on Friday, November 27th, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Comeaux-Community Funeral Chapel. Due to our current situation with COVID 19, the family asks that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. As a result, the service will be held virtually on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 AM and broadcast to the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stjohnbmt. The burial service will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery on Saturday, November 28th, at 2:00 PM. All visitors, friends, and church members are invited to attend, again keeping with safety precautions wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Thank you to friends and family who have called to give their condolences about his death. May God Bless All Of You. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Memories & Condolences

