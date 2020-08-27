1/1
Odessa Hunt Hawkins
1941 - 2020
Odessa Hunt Hawkins, 79, of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at New Bethel M.B.C, 420 S. 10th Street, Silsbee, TX 77656, under the direction of Proctor's Mortuary on Saturday, August 29th at 11 a.m. Service will also be livestreamed on Proctor's Mortuary Facebook Page. Survivors include her husband, Richard L. Hawkins, Sr. of Silsbee, TX, children, Sherry of New Orleans, LA, Linda of Silsbee, TX, Richard Jr., (Lisa) of San Antonio, TX and Danielle of Silsbee, TX, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 7 brothers, many god-children, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Bethel M.B.C
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Byron J Marine Jr
August 19, 2020
To the Hawkins Family my condolences and prayers to you all during your time of bereavement. Sis Hawkins was a loving and kind person. I just remember all that she’s done to help others. She leaves behind a true legacy. I will always remember her smile and her giving heart. Even though she had four kids. She was a mother to us all. Love you all !
Tonja Skipper-Gurley
Friend
August 12, 2020
Lord, Lord, Lord, help me Lord, first my condolences to the whole entire Hawkins family. You have my deepest sympathy. My heart is hurting I want to be there so bad. I thank her for everything she ever did for me and my children and Bro. Hawkins too. I will truly miss her. R I P
Melody Rodgers
Friend
August 11, 2020
You have been there every day of my life. After my parents were gone, I could always call you and Uncle Richard for wise counsel. My heart is heavy.
Toni Dooley
Family
August 8, 2020
Aunt Odessa I will always remember you as being in charge when we visited Mama J on the farm. Growing up with you all were my fondest memories as a child. As we say, the good ol days. RIH
Yvonne Hunt
Family
