Odessa Hunt Hawkins, 79, of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at New Bethel M.B.C, 420 S. 10th Street, Silsbee, TX 77656, under the direction of Proctor's Mortuary on Saturday, August 29th at 11 a.m. Service will also be livestreamed on Proctor's Mortuary Facebook Page. Survivors include her husband, Richard L. Hawkins, Sr. of Silsbee, TX, children, Sherry of New Orleans, LA, Linda of Silsbee, TX, Richard Jr., (Lisa) of San Antonio, TX and Danielle of Silsbee, TX, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 7 brothers, many god-children, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com