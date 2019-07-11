Oliver J. Renfro Jr. (1931 - 2019)
1931 - 2019 Oliver James Renfro, Jr., 87, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at McCabe Roberts Ave UMC at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Oliver's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his son, Eric Tony Renfro (Nichelle); daughter, Sherry Renfro; grandchild, Eric C. Renfro; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 11, 2019
