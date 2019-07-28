1925 - 2019 Oliver R. "Ollie" Crawford, age 94 passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 19, 1925 in Amarillo, Texas to George Crawford and Belle Allston. He served in the United States Army Air Corps, later the United State Air Force Reserve until 1957. Ollie R. Crawford held the positions of General Manager at Southwestern Timber Company, Jasper Texas and Vice President Of EasTex Pulp and Paper, Evadle, Texas. He was very active with the youth of Jasper, including establishing the Jasper Youth Center during the 60's and 70's. He dedicated his life to creating a strong national defense based on a powerful United States Air Force. He continued to do so in an amazingly effective manner. Ollie embodied the virtues of patriotism, exceptional citizenship and selfless service to others and our Nation. His efforts were uniquely successful in advancing United States airpower, and he remained, as he had for 60 years, a leader in Advancing American airpower. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter, Lynda Crawford; Ollie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Crawford; son, Alan R. Crawford and wife Sherri; daughter, Carolyn R. Pederson; grandchildren, Melynda Hurst, Oliver C. Bonney and wife Sammi, Christina McDowell and Husband Brandon, Alan R. Crawford II and wife Cordy and Jeremy L.G. Pederson and wife Sharon; Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Hunter and Cole Hurst; Benjamin Oliver Bonney; Ainsley, Ellison and Jaxon McDowell; Raelyn and Jameson Crawford and Joe Pederson. MEMORIAL SERVICE MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019 11:30 A.M. ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 825 EAST BASSE ROAD SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS INTERMENT AT FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ; or a . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 28, 2019