Funeral services for Ornie Perdue Jr. of Malakoff are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Malakoff, 220 W Mitcham St., Malakoff, TX 75148. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Camp Ruby Cemetery, 124 Camp Ruby Rd, Livingston, TX 77351.

1929-2019 Funeral services for Ornie Perdue Jr. of Malakoff are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Malakoff, 220 W Mitcham St., Malakoff, TX 75148, with Bro. Jody Jones and Bro. Casey Perry officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Camp Ruby Cemetery, 124 Camp Ruby Rd, Livingston, TX 77351. O. R. Perdue Jr., age 90, of Star Harbor, TX and formerly of Nederland, TX, passed away on November 27, 2019. He came into this world on October 1, 1929 in Beaumont, TX, as a pilgrim passing through a foreign land on his way to crossing the Jordan River to his Heavenly Home. His parents were Ornie Ransom Perdue Sr. and Grace Ann Moore Perdue of Nederland, TX. O.R. was preceded in death by his parents Ornie and Gracie Perdue. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Viola Francis Slaughter Perdue and a great family consisting of daughters, Cynthia Lou Perdue of Pineville, Louisiana, Brenda Perdue Stukey Morse and husband, Walter, of Eustace, TX; and son, "Buddy" O. R. Perdue III and wife, Linda of Wylie, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Perdue and wife, Julie, Zachary Ryan Perdue, US Air Force, Jason Wayne Stukey and wife, Lori, of Canton, TX and Lindsey Kay Stukey Colwill and husband, Lance, of Forney, TX; great-grandchil- dren, Jaxon Wayne and Jake Henry Stukey, and Lydia Marie and Lincoln Ransom Colwill; sister, Nelda Marie Brown and husband, Dr. James N. Brown, of Crystal Beach, TX; and sister-in-law, Gladys Mae Slaughter Weaver and husband, Bert; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Perdue, Jason Stukey, Mike Brown, Zachary Perdue, Gary Stukey and Lance Colwill. You may light a candle or write condolences to the family at

