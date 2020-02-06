Oscar Cole, Sr., 94, of Beaumont died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Viewing, Friday, 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home and from 9-11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
His love and memories will remain the heart of his wife, Thelma Cole; daughter, Peggy Cole Lee both of Beaumont, one sister, Johnis Mae Ross of Biloxi, Ms., one brother, C.D. Cole of Baton Rouge, La., (7) grandchildren; (2) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020