Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912

Oswell Wilmer Little III, age 65, of Lumberton, Texas passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Oswell was born in Beaumont, Texas on December 27, 1953 to Oswell Little Jr. and John Gay Low.



A loving husband, father and Papaw who enjoyed spending time with the kids and grandkids. He loved to cook and prepare the family meal, red beans and rice, gumbo, and chili were his specialties. A true patriot, he loved his country. He loved working at ExxonMobil and enjoyed his work family. He loved to travel the country, and a few places outside. He loved to watch old westerns, especially John Wayne's movies. And Margaritaville and his Friday ugly shirts. Oswell's life revolved around his family, and his Big Dog, as anyone who knew him will tell you.



Oswell is survived by his wife, Lisa Reed Little; daughter Chrissy Little Johnson and husband Adam Johnson; son-in-law Christopher M. Hanks; daughter Jennifer Campbell and husband John Campbell; daughter Cassandra Sauer; son James Allen Little and wife Maureen K. Little; and son Jared R. Sauer and wife Chelsea Sauer; sister Susan Little Kidder and husband Robert F. Kidder; grandchildren Breann Hanks, Brian Hanks, Johnathan Johnson, Madyson Sauer, Zayden Sauer, Mayson Williams, Grayson Williams, Malcolm Campbell, Kylee Williams, Atticus Campbell, and Alanah Alaniz. Oswell was preceded in death by is parents and brother Brian Allen Little.



A gathering of family and friends for Oswell was held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703. A Celebrataion of Oswell's Life occured Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with his burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Oswell's memory may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center; and American Diabetes Association.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



