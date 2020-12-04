Owen Craig Hall, 73, of Tomball, formerly of Bevil Oaks, died November 8, 2020, at Cox Health South, Springfield, Missouri. He was born on July 5, 1947, to Dolores Wilson Hall and Orville Craig Hall, in Beaumont.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Hall; children, Sara Hall Patterson and her husband, Sgt. Tony Patterson, of Lumberton and Casey Hall and his wife, Kathryn, of Austin; stepchildren, Shane Nobles and his wife, Bianca, of Tomball and Britton Tyson of Tomball; and Shan Tyson and his wife, Ty, of The Woodlands; sister, Orvalee Husband and her husband, Armon, of Bevil Oaks; grandchildren, Jackson Hall, Blue Hall, Madelynn Hall, Claire Hall, Sadie Patterson, Piper Patterson, and Jordan Patterson; and step-grandchildren, Kennedy Nobles, Presley Nobles, Ireland Nobles, Brooklyn Tyson, and Trace Tyson.
A gathering of Craig's friends and family will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. You may also live stream the service at youtube.com/WesleyUMCBeaumont
. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.