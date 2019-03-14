1934 - 2019 Ozie Hunter West, 84, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Her love will remain in the heart of daughter, Lynda Cooper; brother, Thomas Hunter, Sr. (Jessie); sisters, Mary Hunter and Helen Tubbs; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; loved ones, and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ozie West.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019