1910-2019 P. W. "Bill" Sandefur, Jr., 88, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1931 to his parents, Pentard William Sandefur, Sr. and Ida LeBlanc Sandefur in Port Arthur, Texas. Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. He earned an Associate in Science from Marion Institute in Marion, Alabama in May 1952. Then Bill earned Bachelor of Architecture Degree from University of Texas in 1956. Bill has been a resident of the area for most of his life. He owned and operated P.W. Sandefur Architect for over 70 years. Bill enjoyed the outdoors golfing, deer hunting, fishing, shrimping, and working with his hands constructing models of boats, planes and railway dioramas. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Jean Feemster Sandefur of Beaumont, his three daughters, Penny Zaza and her husband, Norm of Beaumont, Cathy Harrington and her husband, Ronny of Beaumont, Karen Crabbe and her husband, Colin of Beaumont, his son, "Billy" William Pentard Sandefur of Beaumont, five grandchildren, Ramy Zaza, Ryan Harrington and his wife, Sarah, Cody Harrington, Cameron Crabbe and Shelby Crabbe along with two great grandchildren, Russell and Audrey Harrington. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM till Noon at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Graveside service will follow at Noon in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019