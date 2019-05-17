1958 - 2019 Pamela Inez Prejean, 60, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. She was an educator with Port Arthur Independent School District. Precious memories are left to her children, Orrin Prejean, Nathan Prejean, Gabriel Prejean and Nedia Prejean; sister, Clara Muller; seven grandchildren and a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Love and Compassion Ministries, 1135 Chamberlain Dr. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 17, 2019