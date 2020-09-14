1/1
Patricia Ann Malain
1936 - 2020
Patricia Ann Phelan Malain, Patsy to her family and friends and Mawmaw to her grandchildren, died peacefully September 9, 2020 at the age of 84 following a long illness.

She was born February 23, 1936 to John Henry Phelan, Jr. and Patricia Ann Nelson Phelan. She attended Catholic schools in Beaumont with her beloved 'Holy Eight' friends and went on to receive a baccalaureate from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York in 1958. She married Harold Malain, Sr. in 1958 at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, and together they raised five children.

She was a life-long educator, teaching elementary and middle school in Beaumont and Port Bolivar for over twenty years, and passed her love for learning on to her children and grandchildren. She had a lifelong passion for watching birds and all kinds of wildlife in her native Texas and in the Flat Irons of Boulder, Colorado, where she spent time every summer with her family from childhood until her later years. She and her husband, Harold, lived for several decades on the Bolivar Peninsula, where she took daily walks along the beach. Mawmaw's Beach House was always her grandchildren's favorite place to visit-a place that felt magical and welcoming. She was well known for having the most contagious laugh, which conveyed her love for life and for her family, and she will be remembered for her kind spirit, generosity, and the many delightful family stories which gave every child and grandchild a wealth of loving memories. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by: sister Mary Ann Edson (John), brothers-in-law Msgr. Dan Malain and Dr. John Malain (Jo Lois), sister-in-law Paula Sherman; children Dr. Ann Malain (Jeanne), Harold Malain, Jr., (Cathy), Robert Malain, Mary Brocato (Walter), and Susan Grasso (Angelo); and grandchildren Fr. Michael Malain, Luke Malain (Debbie), Nicholas Malain, Nicole Ernzen (Brandon), Owen Malain, Emma Brocato, Sam Brocato, Rosie Brocato, Mary Grasso, Joey Grasso, and Danny Grasso.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Malain, Sr.; and brothers John Henry Phelan III, Frank Phelan, David Phelan, and Jimmy Phelan.

Family will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in Latin at St. Anne Catholic Church, Beaumont, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. If attending, please wear masks and observe social distancing. The service may be viewed through live-stream at the following link:

The service may be viewed through live-stream at the following link: https://youtu.be/iDUEIiB7zwl

Our many thanks for the excellent and loving care she received at Sundance Memory Care and through Traditions Hospice in Austin.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Malain may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or at https://www.parkinson.org/.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
