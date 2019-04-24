1949 - 2019 Patricia Ann Parker, 69, of Beaumont, Texas went from labor to reward on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A wake will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church located at 3081 Hollywood Street, Beaumont, TX. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church located at 710 IH-10E, Beaumont, TX with entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park located at 4955 Pine Street under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church. Patricia's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her husband of 48 years, Pastor Rufus Parker, Jr.; sons, Troy Alan Parker, Sr. (Kisha) and Derrick Glenn Parker (Tawana); sister, Inez Isom; brothers, C.J. Isom, Curtis Isom, and Chester Isom, Sr.; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019