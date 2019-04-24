Patricia Ann Parker

Guest Book
  • ""Isom" my dear high school friend. It seems like it was..."
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Wake
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
3081 Hollywood Street
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
710 IH-10E
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
710 IH-10E
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1949 - 2019 Patricia Ann Parker, 69, of Beaumont, Texas went from labor to reward on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A wake will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church located at 3081 Hollywood Street, Beaumont, TX. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church located at 710 IH-10E, Beaumont, TX with entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park located at 4955 Pine Street under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church. Patricia's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her husband of 48 years, Pastor Rufus Parker, Jr.; sons, Troy Alan Parker, Sr. (Kisha) and Derrick Glenn Parker (Tawana); sister, Inez Isom; brothers, C.J. Isom, Curtis Isom, and Chester Isom, Sr.; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.